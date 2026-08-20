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Charlton Athletic have struck an agreement with Wrexham to sign Arthur Okonkwo on a season-long loan deal, who is on Derby County‘s radar.

The 24-year-old initially arrived at the Racecourse Ground on loan from Arsenal in 2023, with the move becoming permanent the following year.

With the Red Dragons, the Nigerian became an integral figure during their successive promotions, culminating in their arrival in the Championship last season.

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Wrexham mounted another promotion push last season as they targeted a route into the Premier League, with Okonkwo once again playing his part, although they ultimately fell short of the playoff places.

A departure from the Racecourse Ground surfaced as a possibility this summer, with the goalkeeper entering the final year of his contract.

Derby County are in the picture as they looked to capitalise on Okonkwo’s situation, with an eye on the goalkeeper in the event they lose Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who is attracting interest.

However, Charlton have now seized the opportunity to move ahead of Derby County.

Charlton have ‘agreed deal to sign’ Okonkwo on a season-long loan from Wrexham, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

An official announcement from the Addicks can now be expected in the coming days as they prepare to formalise the Nigerian’s arrival.

Okonkwo is in the final year of his contract at Wrexham and the club may well want to extend it before sanctioning the loan.

For Nathan Jones’ side, Will Mannion started between the posts in their opening league fixture against Derby County, which the Addicks marked with a victory.

Charlton also have Thomas Kaminski among their goalkeeping options, although the Belgian could be heading away from the Valley before the window closes after falling out of favour.

With Okonkwo’s arrival on the horizon, whether he can swiftly displace Mannion as Jones’ first-choice goalkeeper remains to be seen.

All eyes will also be on who else Derby County have lined up in the event Widell Zetterstrom leaves.