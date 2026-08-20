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Fiorentina are speeding up to finalise a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Ernest Poku, with Sunderland namechecked as their competition.

The Black Cats have had a slow summer transfer window so far, but are picking up the pace as they try to deliver for Regis Le Bris.

They have faced recent disappointment in their bid to land key left-back target Dayann Methalie, with a back issue found in the medical meaning a deal has been placed on hold.

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Efforts are ongoing to add to other areas of the squad and following the departure of Eliezer Mayenda, while Wilson Isidor has been linked with an exit, the final third needs attention.

Now Fiorentina are moving to try to make sure they can see off Sunderland for an attacker.

According to Italian daily La Nazione (via Firenze Viola), Fiorentina’s only competition for Poku ‘comes from Sunderland’.

Fiorentina have pressed the accelerator as they try to get a deal for Poku done and are ‘working to finalise the deal’.

Club Years AZ Alkmaar 2021-2025 Bayer Leverkusen 2025- Ernest Poku’s career history

Bayer Leverkusen want €30m for Poku and Fiorentina are looking at either a loan with an option to buy, or an outright transfer, but at a lower price.

Last term, the 22-year-old winger made 29 Bundesliga appearances and scored five goals, while also providing five assists in the process.

Fiorentina do have an alternative in mind and that sees them cross path with the Black Cats again.

Sunderland and Fiorentina also hold a common interest in another winger in the shape of Matias Soule and La Viola could switch to him if they cannot get Poku.

At present, Sunderland are looking to take Geny Catamo to the Stadium of Light from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon, and are ready to offer him a hefty salary.

Whether landing Catamo would see interest in Poku abandoned is unclerar.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will make the push to sign Poku following the steady progress made by La Viola for his possible transfer.