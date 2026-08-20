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Crystal Palace are now ‘pressing hard’ to do a deal for Lecce defender Tiago Gabriel.

Gabriel arrived at Lecce from Portuguese outfit Estrela Amadora in 2025 and his current contract runs until 2027, but includes an option to extend, which the Italians will take up if he remains at the club.

Last term, the 21-year-old was ever-present at the heart of defence for Lecce, and made 37 Serie A appearances, while also contributing to two goals.

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The Portuguese centre-back has been interesting a number of clubs this summer, including Palace, but that Lecce have been standing firm on their €30m valuation.

Crystal Palace recently saw the departure of defender Maxence Lacroix to fellow Premier League side Chelsea and are working to sign Axel Disasi.

The interest in Gabriel has not gone away, with Crystal Palace viewing him as a top defensive prospect.

Now, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Crystal Palace ‘are pressing hard’ to be able to sign Gabriel.

Interest from the Premier League is not new for Gabriel, as in last season’s winter transfer window, West Ham United were keen to sign him, but Lecce did not want to sell.

Club Boss Crystal Palace Pierre Sage Bournemouth Marco Rose Sunderland Regis Le Bris Premier League clubs in Europa League this season

Crystal Palace have already added more depth to their defence, signing Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo and former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer.

Gabriel though continues to be someone the Eagles want to sign, though it remains to be seen how far off an agreement with Lecce they are.

Last term, the Eagles won the Conference League, but could only finish 15th in the Premier League, just six points above the relegation zone.

Oliver Glasner departed amid his unhappiness with a lack of ambition and now Sage is at the helm.

With an option to extend Gabriel’s stay for another two years, Lecce have the upper hand in any transfer negotiations, and may well be happy to keep hold of him if not made a good offer.

The defender has played for Portugal at Under-21 level.