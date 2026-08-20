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Crystal Palace have added Cagliari midfielder Michel Adopo to their list of targets and the player could well depart the Serie A side before the window closes.

Palace have had a slow summer transfer window so far under new boss Pierre Sage, but have now kicked into gear.

Wing-back Anan Khalaili and midfielder Zavier Gozo have just completed moves to Selhurst Park, adding to Sage’s options.

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The club, with Europa League football on the agenda for this season, are still looking to make further additions and their attention has been drawn to Italy.

Now Cagliari’s central midfielder Adopo is on the radar at Selhurst Park and Palace have added him to their list of targets, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Cagliari do have the midfielder under contract until the summer of 2029, but it is suggested a departure this summer cannot be ruled out.

The midfielder clocked 41 appearances across all competitions for Cagliari last term, catching the eye with his performances.

Club played for Torino Viterbese Atalanta Cagliari Clubs Michel Adopo has played for

Adopo came through the youth set-up at Italian outfit Torino and kicked off his senior career with the Turin club.

Cagliari initially brought him in on loan in the summer of 2024, before then signing him on a permanent basis last summer.

Palace are currently moving to bring in another centre-back in the shape of Axel Disasi and the move is progressing.

The club are also shopping for another player in Serie A, with keen interest in Torino winger Alieu Njie.

With Torino looking to bring in €20m for Njie this summer, Crystal Palace have paused their pursuit, but not given up on signing him.

Red Bull Salzburg are also interested in Njie and have had a bid turned down by Torino.