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Axel Disasi’s loan move to Crystal Palace ‘is progressing’, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with West Ham United before returning to Stamford Bridge following the club’s relegation.

It marked his second loan spell away from the Blues, having spent the second half of the 2024/25 season with Aston Villa.

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Before choosing the Irons in February, Crystal Palace were also in the mix for his signature last summer, keen to bring him in as Liverpool pursued Marc Guehi.

The Frenchman has widely been expected to be on the move again this summer, with West Ham always an unlikely destination again due to their relegation out of the Premier League.

West Ham United had again made their interest known, hoping to take Disasi back to the London Stadium, but competition from Crystal Palace, who can offer both Premier League and Europa League football, has dented their chances.

A move on loan to Selhurst Park now appears to be gathering pace for the centre-back.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The Blues favour a permanent departure and have placed a £25m price tag on the defender, although Pierre Sage’s side can seemingly only afford a loan deal at present, with the finer details yet to emerge and an option to buy potentially included.

Palace recently sold Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea, losing a defensive stalwart who made 55 appearances for the club last season and played a key role in their Conference League triumph.

With Europa League football now on the horizon, the Eagles need to shore up their backline and are hoping Disasi can join new arrivals Oscar Mingueza, Anan Khalaili and Takehiro Tomiyasu in providing greater stability at the back.

With three years still remaining on the Frenchman’s contract, Chelsea are keen to move him on and will hope his performances for the Eagles can put him firmly back in the shop window.

It remains to be seen whether the move can be completed in time for Disasi to be included in Palace’s matchday squad for their opening Premier League game away to Everton this Saturday.

It does though mark Crystal Palace appearing to up the pace in the transfer window after a slow start to the summer’s business and Sage will want more faces through the door before it slams shut.