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The agents of Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera have had their plans to move him from Molineux before the transfer window closes all but ended.

Mosquera arrived at Wolves from Colombian outfit Atletico Nacional in the summer of 2021 and under his current contract still has four years left.

Following Wolves’ relegation to the Championship, Mosquera’s future at the club has been a matter of debate, though with the new campaign having begun, he is still there.

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It was believed earlier this summer that there was ‘no chance’ of Mosquera staying at Wolves and he did attract interest from Turkish outfit Besiktas in late April.

Now Mosquera has picked up an ankle injury which will keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

The player’s agents have been planning to move him on from Wolves before the transfer window closes, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

His injury though means there is now ‘little chance’ of that being able to occur.

Last term, Mosquera was in and out of the starting eleven, making only 24 starts in the Premier League, in a defence that conceded 68 goals.

Club played for Country Atletico Nacional Colombia Wolves England FC Cincinnati USA Villarreal Spain Clubs Yerson Mosquera has played for

In the current campaign, the 25-year-old has featured for Wolves in both their fixtures in the Championship and EFL Cup, and also registered an assist.

With Mosquera suffering an injury, new manager Cesar Peixoto will have to assess whether there is still a risk of the Colombian leaving and as such line up a replacement.

At present however, it appears that Mosquera will be staying at Molineux beyond the closure of the window, meaning his agents would have to wait until January for the next opportunity to move him.

Now the defender will focus on his recovery as he bids to get back to full fitness as soon as possible.