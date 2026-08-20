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Aston Villa target Nicolas Jackson has given priority to waiting to see if a move to Atletico Madrid can happen, despite having been close to heading to Villa Park.

Villa are in the market to bring in another striker this summer and could well lose Ollie Watkins before the window closes.

Watkins has given the green light to a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal and the club have sent an offer to Aston Villa to get the ball rolling.

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Jackson, on the books at Chelsea, is a player Unai Emery knows well and has targeted for Aston Villa before.

The Spanish tactician pushed to take Jackson to Villa Park last summer, but he eventually moved on a season-long loan to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea want to sell Jackson this summer to bring in cash, while Atletico Madrid would prefer a loan agreement for the 25-year-old.

The player’s desire could well have an impact and, according to Spanish journalist Marcos Duran, ‘he gave priority to waiting for Atletico’.

It is suggested Jackson ‘was very close’ to moving to Aston Villa, but now he is waiting.

Club played for Casa Sports Villarreal Mirandes Chelsea Bayern Munich Clubs Nicolas Jackson has played for

If Atletico Madrid can come up with a proposal which Chelsea find acceptable then that would be a big blow to Aston Villa’s deal hopes and likely see Jackson move to La Liga.

He made 34 appearances over the course of last season for Bayern Munich, finding the back of the net on eleven occasions as Harry Kane took centre stage.

Jackson is a proven commodity in La Liga, having played for Villarreal before his move to Chelsea.

Chelsea have the 25-year-old locked down on a lengthy contract which is due to run until the summer of 2033.

Atletico Madrid have already done business in the Premier League this summer, signing defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur.

Now Aston Villa could face a wait as Atletico Madrid see if they can do a deal with Chelsea.