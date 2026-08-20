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Djurgarden head of football Maximilian Hahn has confirmed West Ham United scout Rueben Fuente will join the Swedish club in Stockholm and dubbed him ‘like an encyclopedia’.

In June, following the Irons’ relegation, Hahn joined the Swedish side as head of football after spending more than two years with West Ham as chief scout in the Premier League.

The German scout was involved in the recruitment of Mateus Fernandes, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Axel Disasi and Crysencio Summerville, among others, and is understood to have turned down several offers from England and Germany to take up the role with the Blue Stripes.

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This Allsvenskan season, Djurgarden have registered eight wins, leaving them sixth in the table.

Christos Almyras, Lukas Jonsson and Sander Ringberg have already arrived in Stockholm this summer to bolster the squad for the remainder of the campaign, while further additions could follow.

Now set to join Hahn is his former colleague Fuente, who worked alongside him as a key figure in talent identification at West Ham, and in what looks to be a big coup.

The 30-year-old confirmed that the Hammers scout is ready to join the club and strengthen their work behind the scenes.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

He described Fuente as an exceptionally knowledgeable figure with an extensive awareness of players, saying he can recall having seen almost any player, even at a young age in lesser-known leagues.

Hahn said in an interview with Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “One who is ready is Rueben Fuente.

“We worked together at West Ham.

“He is like an encyclopedia.

“Ask him about any player and he will say that he has kind of seen him in the Georgian second division when he was 15 years old.”

West Ham just opened their Championship campaign with a 2-2 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor, and remain heavily focused on strengthening their squad after the point.

The Hammers have already added experienced Joel Piroe from Leeds United who has abundant of experience in the second flight, and also completed the signing of Arne Engels from Celtic for a record fee in the second tier of English football.

With both yet to make their debuts for the London side, it remains to be seen how much more West Ham can strengthen before the window closes.