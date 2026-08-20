Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are now pushing to bring in Girona winger Kim Min-su, but the South Korean is not sure what he wants to do.

Kim arrived in Europe to join Spanish side Mercantile’s youth system, then signed for Girona in the summer of 2022.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for Girona in 2022, and following a contract extension in 2024, his current deal with the club runs until 2027.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Last term, the South Korean attacker was sent on loan to Spanish club Andorra to find regular game time, and he made 40 La Liga 2 appearances, contributing to ten goals.

Rangers have shown interest in bringing him to Ibrox this summer to provide more attacking options to manager Derek McInnes, with the search for wingers intensifying.

The Gers are now ‘coming in strong’ for Kim as they bid to take him to Ibrox, but the situation is far from clear cut.

According to Spanish journalist Ivan Quiros, Kim is not sure whether to move or whether to stay and agree terms on a new contract.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

It is suggested that ‘he’s not clear on it at all’ and is undecided on penning a fresh deal or accepting a move away from Girona.

With the winger having a €10m release clause in his Girona deal, that is the fee that Rangers will have to pay, but the real battle could lie in convincing the player.

With Rangers having seen a move to sign Couhaib Driouech collapse due to medical concerns, there is real pressure on the club to bring in more attackers.

Kim is not the only attacker on Rangers’ radar, as the club are also keen on Brighton star Amario Cozier-Duberry, but face competition from Wolves.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers will be able to land Kim this summer or whether the 20-year-old will decide he wants to stay at Girona and help them to win promotion back to La Liga.