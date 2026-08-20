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Paris Saint-Germain insider PSG Inside Actus believes that Bradley Barcola will be leaving for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been engaged in talks with PSG to try and reach an agreement for the France international winger, but the Ligue 1 side’s asking price has been an issue.

The jury is out on whether Liverpool will be able to agree a deal with PSG, but they have been working on other deals too, agreeing personal terms with another PSG star in Ibrahim Mbaye and seeing an offer for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh turned down.

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Barcola remains the main target and now a PSG insider has expressed pessimism regarding the club’s chances of keeping hold of him.

He wrote on X: “I think that unfortunately Bradley Barcola is going to leave for Liverpool.”

Whether the two clubs have moved closer to an agreement for Barcola is unclear, but the clock is ticking down on the summer transfer window.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is keen for wide attackers to be added, while he could also lose Cody Gakpo.

Linked winger Bradley Barcola Ibrahim Mbaye Geny Catamo Yankuba Minteh Wingers linked with Liverpool

Gakpo is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi, with Spurs having been working to agree a fee with Liverpool for the Dutchman.

If Gakpo moves to Spurs then he will see a familiar face in Andrew Robertson, who joined Tottenham earlier this summer when his Liverpool deal expired.

Barcola, who is due to turn 24 years old the day after deadline day, will be hopeful he can celebrate his birthday as a Liverpool player as he wants the move.

PSG snapped up Barcola from fellow French side Lyon in 2023, paying around €45m to take him to the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool could well need to pay over triple that amount if they are to be successful in their bid to sign the winger this summer.