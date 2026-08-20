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Leeds United right-back Jayden Bogle has pointed to the redevelopment at Elland Road and the club’s new signings as signs of their lofty ambition, admitting it was an easy decision to commit his future to the Whites.

The 26-year-old, who joined from Sheffield United two summers ago on a four-year deal, has now committed his future to Leeds with a new contract keeping him at the club until 2030.

He has become a key figure in Daniel Farke’s squad, featuring 39 times down the right flank last season while contributing two goals and four assists.

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The campaign also earned praise from a Leeds legend, who said earlier this year that Bogle had now fully grasped the Whites’ DNA, while another former star admitted he had been forced to eat humble pie after the defender exceeded expectations last term.

The English defender pointed to the ambition at the club, revealing he had recently been looking at the West Stand undergoing renovation and trying to imagine what it would look like once completed.

Bogle explained that the project reflects the ambition running throughout the club, from the players and staff to the supporters.

He added that he believes everyone is heading in the right direction and said it was something he was keen to be part of.

Club Years Derby County 2018-2020 Sheffield United 2020-2024 Leeds United 2024- Bogle’s career history

Bogle, asked if the stadium redevelopment played a role in his thinking, told LUTV: “Yes, of course.

“I was just looking at it not long ago, just trying to envision what it’s going to look like, and yes, again, that shows the ambition from the club and that follows all the way through to the players, to the staff, to the fans.

“So, I think everyone is on the right path, and it’s something I really wanted to be a part of.”

Bogle highlighted the stadium, the club’s ambition, the new arrivals and the strength of the existing squad as key factors behind his easy decision, adding that Leeds was exactly where he wanted to be.

“Yes, exactly [the record fee spent on James Trafford was a factor].

“There are so many elements that contribute to you making a decision, and yes, it was an easy one for me with, obviously, the stadium, the ambition from the club with new signings, with the squad we’ve already got.

“Yes, it’s exactly where I want to be.”

Bogle’s decision to stay comes alongside Joe Rodon, who has also committed his future to Leeds ahead of their Premier League opener away to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The former Blades star has been a regular throughout Farke’s pre-season campaign and is expected to start this weekend.

Meanwhile, two new arrivals in Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi have bolstered the heart of the defence and could also line up alongside Bogle come Saturday.