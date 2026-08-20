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Fulham are expected to put in an offer for Everton linked wing-back Raoul Bellanova in the coming hours after their chief scout watched him in action for Atalanta.

The Cottagers are picking up the pace in the transfer window during the closing stages and have signed three players so far this month in the shape of Gonzalo Garcia, Cesar Palacios and Shea Charles.

Boss Alvaro Arbeola wants more additions as the new Premier League campaign looms large and Bellanova is a player Fulham have been keen on throughout the summer.

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Bellanova has not just been chased by Fulham though, with Everton having him firmly in their thoughts as they look for a new right-back.

It emerged in June that he was one of four right-back names under consideration at the Hill Dickinson, while it was then suggested their interest in the Atalanta man was ‘very much alive’.

Fulham though appear to be leading the push at the moment and their chief scout was in the stands to watch Atalanta play Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Conference League playoff round on Thursday evening.

Bellanova started the 0-0 draw and completed the full 90 minutes.

Linked club Fulham Nottingham Forest Everton Newcastle United Linked with Raoul Bellanova this summer

According to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, an official offer from Fulham for Bellanova ‘is expected in the coming hours’.

It is suggested that it ‘is unlikely to be considered’ because Bellanova is seen as too important to Maurizio Sarri’s style of play.

How much Fulham’s bid might come in at remains to be seen, as does whether it pushes Everton into taking action.

While Atalanta do not want to sell Bellanova, an offer could be put on the table which focuses minds in Italy.

The full-back has long been tracked by Premier League sides and was scouted by both Aston Villa and Manchester United in 2024.

West Ham also showed keen interest in Bellanova, but there is little prospect of the London Stadium outfit getting involved this summer.

Newcastle United asked about Bellanova’s availability earlier this summer, however recently signed a new right-back in Amar Dedic from Benfica.