Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are offering Celta Vigo’s Javi Rueda a salary package which is ‘more than double’ what he currently earns in La Liga.

Oliver Glasner wants to beef up his defensive options and signing a full-back has been high on his agenda since the beginning of the window.

Forest saw multiple offers rejected by Feyenoord for Givairo Reed and the 20-year-old full back is now not considering a transfer move this summer.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Glasner is interested in reuniting with his former disciple Daniel Munoz for whom Crystal Palace want a fee in the region of £25m and Nottingham Forest are facing competition from Everton and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

There has been interest from Italy this summer in Tricky Trees full-back Nicolo Savona but with limited options available in that position, Forest are determined to keep him at the club.

Now with less than two weeks remaining in the window Nottingham Forest are keen to bring in full-back and their search has led them to Spain.

The Premier League outfit are interested in Celta Vigo’s 24-year-old Rueda and according to Spanish journalist Victor Lopez, they have approached him with a lucrative offer.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The contract offered by Forest to Rueda would see him earn ‘more than double’ the amount he currently earns at Celta Vigo.

Other clubs are also interested, but Celta Vigo consider him to be an important player.

Rueda is a product of Real Madrid academy system and he joined Celta Vigo in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer.

He featured 38 times for the La Liga outfit last season in all competitions and made eleven goal contributions in the process.

Rueda’s current deal is set to expire in 2029 and Nottingham Forest might have to dig deep in their pocket to convince the Spanish outfit to sanction his departure this summer.

The Tricky Trees have also made a push for their long time target Dodo but Fiorentina are not willing to let him leave unless Forest meet their €10m valuation of the full-back.