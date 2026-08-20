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Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno is seen by Juventus as a ‘more affordable move’, however ‘much will depend’ on what the Old Gold’s position is on a move.

Bueno arrived at Molineux to join the youth academy from CD Areosa in 2019, and after progressing through the ranks, he made his Premier League debut for the club in 2022.

The 23-year-old’s current contract with the club runs until 2028, following a contract extension in 2023.

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The Spanish full-back has established himself as a regular in the starting eleven last term and admitted to even enjoying what was a difficult campaign.

With Wolves having been relegated Bueno has been offered to a number of clubs, including PSV Eindhoven.

Juventus are keen on adding an attacking full-back and now Bueno is on the radar in Turin.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Bueno is viewed as a ‘more affordable option’ by Juventus, compared to other left-back targets.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

However, ‘much will depend’ on what Wolves’ stance is over letting him leave as that will be crucial to whether Juventus can proceed on a deal.

Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti likes the fact that Bueno can operate in a back four or, if needed, as a wing-back.

Bueno recently featured for Wolves in their EFL Cup 3-0 win over Port Vale, but was left out of the squad during their 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, due to a minor injury.

The Old Gold sent Bueno on loan in 2024/25, when he was shipped out to Dutch club Feyenoord and made 20 Eredivisie appearances for them.

He had interest last summer as Feyenoord looked at keeping him, while Leeds United also explored a potential swoop.

Now, if Juventus make a firm approach, Wolves will have a decision to make.