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Newcastle United ‘are tracking’ New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall, with the teenager attracting significant interest this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The New York-born striker joined the Red Bulls in 2020 before cementing his place in the senior set-up after signing a first-team contract in 2023.

That same year, in September, he made his senior debut against Chicago Fire in a 1-0 defeat, and has since developed into an increasingly important figure for the side.

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Hall has now made 66 appearances for the senior team, contributing 16 goals and six assists.

His form has been equally impressive this campaign, with Metro sitting in eighth in the Eastern Conference, while the 18-year-old has emerged as a rare bright spark with 13 goal contributions in 20 appearances.

He has also found the net three times in the US Open Cup, although the Red Bulls’ run came to an end in the round of 16 following elimination by New York City FC.

That eye-catching form has attracted significant interest from Europe, with RB Leipzig reigniting their pursuit and keen to bring Hall to Germany to continue his development.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Alongside the German outfit, Atletico Madrid have also made an approach, while newly promoted Hull City are keeping tabs on the teenage forward.

Newcastle United are understood to be another Premier League club closely monitoring the American attacker, who has represented his country at Under-15 and Under-17 level, and ‘are tracking’ him.

Hall’s contract expires at the end of the current season, however New York Red Bulls have an option to extend it.

The 18-year-old also boasts an impressive collection of accolades, having led the Red Bulls to their first-ever 2023 Under-15 MLS NEXT Cup title while claiming the MVP award and Golden Boot at the 2023 Generation adidas Cup.

It remains to be seen how the teenager’s future unfolds this summer, with an immediate move away now a possibility amid growing interest from across Europe.

Newcastle have welcomed new manager Mathias Jaissle, who is beginning his tenure after significant squad changes this summer, and could benefit from adding a young forward with a proven eye for goal.

Whether the Magpies will make their interest concrete with a formal bid to bring Hall to St James’ Park is yet to be determined.