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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr continues to be wanted by Turkish champions Galatasaray and Spurs are prepared to open the door on a deal.

The Lilywhites have overseen significant changes to their squad this summer, particularly in midfield, with the arrivals of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United and Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.

With no departures from that area of the pitch, Spurs are now well-stocked in midfield and are prepared to listen to suitable offers for some of the players on their books.

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Sarr is a player who could well depart and he has had interest from Galatasaray.

And, according to Turkish journalist Serhan Turk (via Fotomac), Galatasaray ‘are persistent in their pursuit’ of the midfielder, with Tottenham ready to open the door on a deal.

The Senegal international was also considered by the Super Lig side in 2023 and again in January this year, although he was not among their top targets at the time.

A fee in the region of €30m was previously understood to be required to prise him away from north London, although it remains to be seen whether Spurs will maintain that valuation.

Since then, Sarr represented Senegal at the World Cup, featuring twice before their round-of-32 exit to Belgium.

Club Years Metz 2020-2021 Tottenham Hotspur 2021- Metz (loan) 2021-2022 Sarr’s career history

The 23-year-old joined Tottenham from Metz in 2021 before spending the entirety of the 2021/22 season back on loan with the French club, eventually making his Premier League debut for Tottenham in January 2023.

The Senegal international has nevertheless played a significant role as a squad player over the past three-and-a-half seasons, making more than 140 appearances in the Lilywhite shirt.

Sarr also played a crucial role in the 2024/25 Europa League campaign, providing the assist for Brennan Johnson’s goal that secured the trophy and ended Spurs’ 17-year wait for silverware.

Last season, however, saw his involvement reduced, with Sarr making 26 Premier League appearances, but with another four years remaining on his contract, Roberto De Zerbi could still cash in on the midfielder.

Napoli were also keeping tabs on him in June, although there has been little movement on that front since.

It remains to be seen when Cimbom will make their move with a bid, and whether a transfer can materialise over the next week or so with the window now entering its final days.

Spurs are also working on further additions, with a deal for two Manchester City players in the pipeline as they look to bolster their attacking options.