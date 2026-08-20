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Yaser Asprilla wants to leave Girona following the club’s relegation from La Liga and Celtic are amongst the winger’s suitors.

Girona managed just nine wins last season, finishing with 41 points as their campaign ended in relegation down to La Liga 2.

A host of departures have already taken place, with Ladislav Krejci and Jhon Solis both making permanent moves to Wolves and Birmingham City, respectively, after spending last season on loan.

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Another player looking to move on is Asprilla, who has returned from a half-season loan spell at Galatasaray in Turkey.

The 22-year-old winger featured in 17 games before heading to Istanbul, scoring just once, but still has several suitors looking to prise him away this summer.

Several clubs in France, including Lecce, as well as La Liga side Valencia, are interested in the versatile forward, whose ambition is to continue playing in a top flight.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Celtic have also registered an interest in the 22-year-old Colombian, but Girona are ‘refusing to let’ the attacker move on.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The La Liga 2 season is already under way, with Asprilla making a brief appearance in Girona’s 1-1 draw against Leganes on Friday.

The 22-year-old has four years remaining on his contract, leaving Girona in a strong position to command a sizeable fee if they do change course and agree to a sale.

However, with the Catalan club keen to keep hold of him, it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to stay with little more than a week remaining in the transfer window.

The Girona man’s previous experience in the British Isles could make a return an appealing option, having spent two-and-a-half seasons with Watford and attracted interest from Everton last summer.

With Martin O’Neill’s Celtic also monitoring his situation, a move could yet materialise, particularly with the club considering the departure of Michel-Ange Balikwisha after just one season at Parkhead.