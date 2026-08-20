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Stoke City are ‘showing an interest’ in landing MLS defender Manu Duah, who is valued at around £5m.

After failing to live up to the initial promise last season and finishing 17th in the Championship table, the Potters are looking for a fresh start this term under the supervision of manager Mark Robins.

The board have shown intent in the transfer market, with several players roped in, the most expensive of whom is Ethan Galbraith, signed from Swansea City for a fee in the region of £10m.

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George Hirst has also been added to the mix to give Stoke more threat in the final third, but the Potters want more additions before the window closes.

Stoke are now looking towards the MLS and Ghanaian defender Duah, who is on the books at San Diego.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Stoke are ‘showing an interest’ in signing Duah, who would be expected to cost the Potters around £5m.

Duah has made 26 appearances for San Diego in the current campaign, adding to the 22 he managed for the American club last year.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Losing Duah would be a blow for San Diego and Stoke may need to dig deep and offer the full £5m to get the MLS side to play ball.

Having just forked out in the region of £10m on signing Hirst from Ipswich Town, it is unclear if it is a deal Stoke will look to do.

Duah was snapped up by San Diego in the MLS draft in 2025, being the first pick.

He has not represented Ghana at any international level and a move to the Championship could well press his case with the African country.

Stoke lost their Championship opener, 2-1 at home to Swansea City, and will want to bounce back on Saturday when they travel to a team expected to be in the promotion mix in the shape of Southampton.