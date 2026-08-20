George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland face disappointment in their interest in midfielder Frank Anguissa as he ‘will not move from Napoli in this transfer window’, even if he does not sign a new deal.

The Black Cats have been showing persistent interest in the former Fulham midfielder throughout the window.

It was suggested earlier this summer that Anguissa feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League and, given he has just a year left on his contract, a move has seemed possible.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri though has opposed losing Anguissa and it appears that he will get his way.

The club are making attempts to lock the midfielder down on a long term deal running until 2031, however even if they do not succeed, they will not sell.

According to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Anguissa ‘will not move from Napoli in this transfer window’.

He will not be sold even if he does not renew and therefore puts himself in a position where he can leave Napoli on a free transfer next summer.

Opponents Competition Ipswich Town (A) Premier League Fulham (H) Premier League Brentford (A) Premier League Sunderland’s first three league games

The door now looks to be closed for Sunderland in the chase for Anguissa, barring a remarkable turnaround in the remaining days of the summer transfer window.

Regis Le Bris’ men could still try their luck by lodging a substantial bid and all eyes are on whether they do.

Sunderland have had a quiet transfer window so far this summer and are expected to ramp up over the course of the coming week.

Le Bris has the demands of Europa League football to cope with this season and will want substantial squad depth.

The club have though managed to keep hold of their key performers from last season, notably Granit Xhaka.

Sunderland kick off their Premier League campaign this weekend by visiting Ipswich Town.