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Aston Villa have made enquiries about AC Milan outcast Christopher Nkunku, who is now the subject of interest from around ten clubs and is expected to be on the move.

Nkunku is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans at the San Siro and AC Milan and agents are working to facilitate a move away.

The 28-year-old arrived at AC Milan from Chelsea last summer, but was unable to cement his place in the starting eleven, starting only 15 games in Serie A.

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Newcastle United made contact over a deal for Nkunku, as the club are looking to provide more attacking options to newly appointed manager Matthias Jaissle.

The Magpies though are just one of a host of sides looking at a possible deal for Nkunku.

Aston Villa have made enquiries about Nkunku, according to French outlet Onze Mondial, while ‘around ten clubs have expressed interest’ in him now.

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, along with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, are all in the mix for the attacker.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Aston Villa are thought to view Nkunku as a replacement for Ollie Watkins, who could move on amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Now is not the first time Aston Villa have shown interest in Nkunku, as back in 2025, Unai Emery’s side were keen to bring him to Villa Park.

Besides that, Aston Villa also had ‘concrete interest’ in another AC Milan attacker in the shape of Rafael Leao, who could also leave this summer.

If Watkins is sold to Al Hilal then Aston Villa will need to work quickly in the transfer market and the enquiry for Nkunku shows they are lining up potential options.

With ten sides keen though, Aston Villa could well face a battle for the AC Milan man if they do make a move for him.