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Tottenham Hotspur have neither been contacted nor been sent any official bid for midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, amidst interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, according to journalist Michael Bridge.

Following last season’s disappointment, large-scale changes have been made to the Tottenham squad this summer under boss Roberto De Zerbi.

With Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes arriving to boost midfield, there could well be departures from the engine room in the coming days.

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Spurs midfielder Sarr is a wanted man, with Turkish league champions Galatasaray showing interest in signing him.

It has been suggested that Tottenham will be prepared to sell Sarr to the Turkish side for the right price.

It has been claimed in some quarters that Galatasaray have already gone in with a substantial offer to sign Sarr from Tottenham.

However, those claims have now been denied and Tottenham have not received any official bid or communication from Galatasaray for Sarr.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Sarr has been a long-term target for the Turkish giants, with initial interest emerging back in the summer of 2023.

They have continued to track his progress in north London and see an opportunity to take the midfielder to Istanbul this summer.

It now remains to be seen whether the Turkish champions indeed decide to make their interest official by tabling an official bid.

Sarr, who has a contract running until the summer of 2030, featured in 37 games overall for the Lilywhites last season, making six goal contributions.

He missed a chunk of matches midway through the season after being called up for the Senegal national squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Moving to Galatasaray could well be appealing to Sarr, with the Turkish side having Champions League football to offer.

Tottenham are not yet finished in the transfer market as they continue to work on a double deal for Manchester City pair Omar Marmoush and Savinho, for whom they are expected to accelerate.