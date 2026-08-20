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Tottenham Hotspur will ‘try to accelerate today’ on a double swoop for Manchester City attacking pair Omar Marmoush and Savinho.

Following a highly disappointing last season for Tottenham, the Lilywhites have been highly active in the summer transfer window to back Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs have bolstered their squad by signing players such as Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Andrew Robertson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

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After strengthening their defence and midfield, the Lilywhites are now looking to improve their attack and are keen on signing Savinho and Marmoush from Manchester City, while Liverpool‘s Cody Gakpo is also wanted.

Savinho has been of interest to Tottenham for some time, with Spurs also pursuing the winger last season, but no deal materialised.

This summer, Spurs intensified their pursuit of the Brazilian back in June, when it was suggested that the N17 outfit ‘opened initial talks’ for the player.

However, it was recently suggested that Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal could pose a serious threat to Tottenham in signing Savinho, with the Saudi side seeing the 22-year-old as a ‘strong alternative’ to their primary target.

Country Italy Romania Ukraine England France Countries Roberto De Zerbi has played or managed in

That threat has not gone away and has in fact only grown, but Tottenham are taking action as, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano Spurs will ‘try to accelerate today’ with their efforts to sign Marmoush and Savinho.

It has been suggested that Tottenham plan to sign two wingers and a striker in the remainder of the transfer window.

It has also been suggested that the N17 outfit could chase Chelsea’s Pedro Neto in the event they are not able to sign Savinho.

Neto though is wanted by Al Hilal and is a player Chelsea would rather keep hold of.

Tottenham also have other irons in the fire and may need to switch focus quickly if they cannot land their primary targets.

Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is a player Spurs have been chasing, but they face serious competition from Paris Saint-Germain, who are exploring a late move for the USA star.

Tottenham are now entering a crucial period in the transfer window and De Zerbi will want the attacking tools put at his disposal.

There are also still question marks over the futures of existing Tottenham attackers Richarlison, Mathys Tel and Dominic Solanke.