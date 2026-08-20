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Wolves have ‘decided to close the door’ on Jackson Tchatchoua leaving this summer, despite Torino remaining keen on the defender.

The 24-year-old was a regular fixture in the Old Gold’s starting eleven last season, although suggestions of a potential departure surfaced during the January window.

While the winter window passed without anything concrete taking shape, the prospect of Tchatchoua bidding farewell to Molineux seemed a very real one this summer given relegation.

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The arrival of Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United on a free transfer only appeared to strengthen the case for Tchatchoua seeking an exit.

Italian pair Torino and Sassuolo subsequently entered the picture as possible landing spots for the Cameroonian, with his stock still high in Serie A.

Torino ‘remains very interested’ in bringing him back to Serie A, although Wolves have ‘decided to close the door’ on Tchatchoua’s departure this summer, according to African outlet Africafoot.

Trippier suffered a knee ligament injury on his Championship debut for the Old Gold during their meeting with Blackburn Rovers, with Tchatchoua coming on as his replacement.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The England international is now expected to spend several weeks on the sidelines, which is not good news for Torino in their pursuit of Tchatchoua.

The Molineux outfit have already knocked back several approaches, leaving Tchatchoua in line stay under Cesar Peixoto as Wolves set their sights on promotion.

However, even if Wolves do keep the Cameroonian, there is the prospect that departure talk will come back in January.

Whether a late twist could still emerge this summer regarding Tchatchoua’s future also remains to be seen.

The Old Gold also have Pedro Lima and Ki-Jana Hoever among their right-back options, although Tchatchoua could be the man entrusted with starting against Preston North End on Saturday.

Likewise, following the stance taken on Tchatchoua, Hugo Bueno could also remain at Molineux despite attracting interest from Juventus, although nothing has been settled regarding his future.

Yerson Mosquera’s representatives, meanwhile, have seen their hopes of arranging a departure for the defender take a blow after he suffered an injury.