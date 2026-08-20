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Wolves face needing to hand Portuguese outfit CD Tondela a ‘record sale’ if they are to sign Brayan Medina, with the Old Gold eager to land the defender.

The 24-year-old joined Tondela last summer, putting pen to paper on a contract running until 2030.

The centre-back swiftly established himself as a regular for the Portuguese outfit, amassing 2,364 minutes across 27 appearances in all competitions last term.

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With Medina’s performances drawing attention, the defender could now be in line for a significant move before the window closes, with Wolves having already developed their interest earlier in the window.

There is also interest from potential suitors elsewhere for the Colombian, leaving the Molineux outfit needing to tread carefully in their pursuit.

The Old Gold could now accelerate their pursuit in the coming days, with CD Tondela ‘hoping for a record transfer fee’ for Medina, according to Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto.

The precise figure CD Tondela have attached to their record-fee ambition remains unclear, as does whether Wolves will be prepared to meet the asking price.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

There have also been suggestions of Wolves exploring another centre-back in Marvin Elimbi, although that avenue has yet to progress beyond initial interest.

An exit from Molineux could also materialise in defence, with Juventus interested in Hugo Bueno, although the Old Gold would want to drive a hard bargain if he does go.

Meanwhile, the possibility of Yerson Mosquera’s departure has effectively been shelved following the Colombian’s injury setback.

The defender’s agents had been looking to take him out of Wolves, but he will miss up to six weeks.

Kieran Trippier suffered a knee ligament injury during the Championship opener against Blackburn Rovers, ruling him out for several weeks.

Whether Wolves now choose to press ahead with their pursuit of Medina will be one to watch.

Up front, Cesar Peixoto’s side could turn their attention towards Ellis Simms, although the Coventry star has no shortage of admirers across the Championship.