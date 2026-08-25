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Birmingham City striker Marvin Ducksch wants to leave Blues to head back to Germany before the transfer window shuts.

Ducksch joined Birmingham in August 2025 from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, signing a three-year contract with the Championship side.

The German forward had an impressive Championship campaign, scoring ten goals and providing two assists in 33 league appearances.

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Despite those contributions, the 32-year-old was disappointed by the club’s failure to secure promotion to the Premier League and has since been open to a move away from the club.

2. Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin emerged as a club interested in the striker back in June, but nothing concrete has come out of it yet.

A move for Ducksch is still very much possible though as, according to German journalist Dennis Bayer, he wants a return to Germany this summer.

The Birmingham striker has had approaches from the MLS, but has turned those down due to his desire to head back home.

Striker Age August Priske 22 Jay Stansfield 23 Luis Vazquez 25 Marvin Ducksch 32 Birmingham City’s strikers

Ducksch came through Borussia Dortmund’s academy, with last season marking the first campaign of his career away from Germany.

Now it remains to be seen whether Ducksch is able to secure a move back to Germany after just one year in English football.

Should Ducksch leave, Birmingham will need to move quickly to bring in reinforcements, with the transfer window nearing its close.

Blues were keen on signing Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United, but lost out on the striker with newly promoted Premier League side Hull City securing the player.

Though the Championship side secured the signature of Argentine forward Luis Vazquez earlier this window, Blues will feel there is still work to be done to strengthen their squad ahead of another promotion push.

Ducksch started on the bench for Birmingham’s draw with Bristol City at the weekend, being brought on in the 84th minute.