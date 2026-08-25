Christian Bruna/Getty Images

Former top flight star Tam McManus believes Celtic‘s lack of squad depth was ‘brutally exposed’ by LASK Linz, as the Bhoys were dumped out of the Champions League playoff round.

With Celtic having won the first leg at Paradise comfortably 3-0, they were widely expected to put the finishing touches to the tie in Austria this evening.

Celtic even took the lead at LASK Linz, establishing a four-goal lead in the tie, but then proceeded to collapse.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

LASK Linz made sure they drew level on the night by half-time, while they then stunned Celtic by scoring three times without reply in the second half to force extra time.

The Austrians then scored another in the 109th minute to avoid the lottery of a penalty shootout and win the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

McManus thinks Celtic suffered a ‘collapse of monumental proportions’ in Austria and is of the view that their lack of squad depth was ‘brutally exposed’.

The former Hibernian man wrote on X: “Four goals ahead and Celtic still find a way to lose the tie.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

“It’s actually a collapse of monumental proportions from Celtic whichever way you want to look at it.

“Tonight brutally exposed the lack of depth in that Celtic squad when you look at the team that finished the game.”

The Bhoys made a host of substitutions during the game, bringing on Liam Scales, Anthony Ralston, Dane Murray, Luke McCowan, Reo Hatate and Sebastian Tounetki.

There will though be questions asked about their failure to recruit another goalkeeper before tonight’s game, as well as adding more depth.

Celtic still have time left in the transfer window to make further additions, but the jury will now be firmly out on how much cash Martin O’Neill will have to play with.

The Scottish champions now face a season in the Europa League, with the competition’s league phase to come for the Bhoys.