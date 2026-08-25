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Southampton right-back Yukinari Sugawara’s future could be decided soon, with Serie A clubs emerging as leading candidates and Celtic looking to have fallen behind.

Saints signed the Japan international for £6m from AZ Alkmaar in 2024, when they were still a Premier League side.

After making 30 appearances for Saints during their relegation campaign, he was sent out on loan to Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.

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Last season, Sugawara enjoyed an impressive campaign with six assists in 31 league appearances for Die Werderaner, who were keen to retain his services, but his price tag proved to be a stumbling block.

He was then named in Japan’s 26-man World Cup squad and continued to make his mark in North America, featuring in all four of their matches before their round-of-32 exit to Brazil.

Now, a number of clubs have registered an interest in the Southampton defender, who has two years remaining on his contract, with the growing attention offering him a potential escape from Championship football.

With Alistair Johnston sidelined through injury, Celtic are among the clubs to have shown concrete interest in signing the 26-year-old.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Bhoys are joined by Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, with both clubs able to offer a route into European football that Werder Bremen cannot.

According to Japanese journalist Kazu Kakiuchi, the future of the Southampton full-back should be ‘decided soon’, with Serie A clubs emerging as surprise contenders for his signature and Celtic falling behind.

The identities of those clubs remain unknown, but with deadline day fast approaching, Tonda Eckert will be hoping a concrete offer arrives soon for the Japan international.

Sugawara played no part in Southampton’s EFL Cup fixture or their opening two Championship games, suggesting he is not currently considered a key part of the squad, with his next destination now likely to be decided before the window closes.

Tonight, Southampton take on West Ham United at St Mary’s in the EFL Cup, and Sugawara’s inclusion, or absence, from the matchday squad could offer another clue as to whether his time on the south coast is coming to an end.