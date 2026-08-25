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Cagliari have submitted their first official bid for Leicester City central defender Caleb Okoli, who has attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer.

Okoli has been on Leicester City’s books since 2024, when they were gearing up for their Premier League return, and has consequently endured the double relegation suffered by the club.

Now in League One under Russell Martin, the 25-year-old is no longer keen to continue with the Foxes, with a number of Championship sides ready to offer him an escape route.

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His 27 Championship starts last season, coupled with his goal and assist contribution, made him a key target this summer following Leicester City’s relegation.

Serie A side Torino were the first to explore a move, making ‘initial investigations’ into a deal for the Italian defender back in April.

Fellow Italian outfit Sassuolo have also checked on the 25-year-old and made an enquiry about bringing him to the Mapei Stadium, while top-flight side Cagliari are also in the race.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Rossoblu have already put their first offer on the table for Okoli as they look to bring the Leicester City defender to Sardinia this summer.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The Serie A side have proposed a loan deal with an option to buy, although the Foxes would much prefer an obligation to buy, with the fee set at £8m.

Okoli has started both of Leicester City’s League One games this season and completed the full 90 minutes against Northampton Town in their EFL Cup clash, where he grabbed the decisive goal.

Despite having three years remaining on his contract, Leicester may now be better served by sanctioning a move to Serie A with interest gathering, although it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached.

Should a deal go through, Okoli would reunite with former Leicester City team-mate Harry Winks in Sardinia, after the midfielder made his move permanent last month.