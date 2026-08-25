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West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez is attracting interest from Olympiacos, and the Greek giants are moving forward on a loan deal.

Alvarez is now widely expected to leave the London Stadium before the end of the summer transfer window, especially after the Hammers’ relegation to the Championship.

The 28-year-old endured a difficult campaign last term while on loan at Turkish giants Fenerbahce, making only 12 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig due to several injuries.

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The Yellow Canaries did not trigger their option to buy, and Alvarez is back at West Ham, where he featured in the Hammers’ EFL Cup win over Portsmouth.

The Mexican midfielder has attracted interest from Spanish side Real Sociedad, but the transfer has not made any progress yet.

Besides that, a return to former club Ajax was also floated as an option for Alvarez, but the chances of that move happening are ‘not very big’.

Now, Olympiacos have entered the race to sign Alvarez on loan before the transfer window shuts, according to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Olympiacos will hope to be able to convince West Ham with their proposal and take Alvarez to Greece.

The Hammers have Alvarez under contract until the summer of 2028, but whether they would be open to a loan proposal from Olympiacos is unclear.

West Ham have been looking in the transfer market to make quality additions to their midfield, and the club have been linked with Real Betis star Nelson Deossa.

Deossa has been keen to stay put though and convincing him to drop into the Championship could be difficult.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, West Ham have had a tough start to the campaign and the Portuguese faces sky high expectations this season, with nothing less than promotion acceptable for the Hammers.

Losing Alvarez would be something of a blow as he can operate both in midfield and if needed as a centre-back.