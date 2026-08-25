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Manchester United youngster Chido Obi could be in line for a temporary departure, with Feyenoord keen on the striker.

The 18-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2024 after leaving Arsenal, where his performances in the academy had already drawn attention and was even earmarked for a first team role.

The Dane continued his progression within the Red Devils’ academy before being handed his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur in February last year.

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Obi was then named in the starting eleven against Brentford in May, becoming the youngest player to start a Premier League game for Manchester United.

However, with Manchester United without European football last season and their domestic cup campaigns ending early, Obi was unable to add another senior start to his tally.

With the Red Devils carrying several options in attack, the same roadblock could confront Obi again this season, opening the door to a temporary exit before the window shuts.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Feyenoord ‘hope to loan’ Obi as they weigh up a move for the teenager.

Person Position Giovanni van Bronckhorst Manager John de Wolf Assistant Spike Hulshoff Assistant Jyri Nieminen Goalkeeping coach Feyenoord coaching staff

With opportunities at Old Trafford likely to be difficult to come by, the Dutch giants could find an agreement with Manchester United if they accelerate their efforts to bring the deal together.

Feyenoord are seeking a straight loan at this stage, although it is yet to be established whether the Red Devils would be prepared to include an option to buy clause within any deal.

Whether anything develops around Obi remains to be seen, while among Feyenoord’s current striking options, Ayase Ueda was linked with Leeds United earlier in the summer.

Nothing has materialised on that front, although Ueda favours a move to the Premier League, with whether Leeds’ interest could resurface in the final stage of the window still to be seen.

Meanwhile, the next departures from Carrington could soon take shape, with Habeeb Ogunneye and James Scanlon both set to make the switch to Arsenal.

The Gunners are expected to place Ogunneye around first-team training as part of their plans for his development.

At senior level, Joshua Zirkzee could seek a move away from Old Trafford, with Juventus exploring a move for the striker, although the two clubs still have a gap to bridge in negotiations.