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Eintracht Frankfurt are open to selling Everton-linked winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya, who has attracted interest from several clubs, including Premier League sides.

The French-born attacker came through the academy ranks at Ligue 1 side Angers before earning a move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2024 after making a strong impression in France.

Last season, the 21-year-old featured in 37 matches across all competitions and registered eight goal contributions, with his explosive pace down the flank making him a standout performer.

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Everton have been credited with an interest in Bahoya, who ‘has been clocked as the fastest player in the Bundesliga’, with that same burst of speed making him an attractive option for the Toffees.

They face competition from European heavyweights Roma, Monaco and Atletico Madrid for the left winger, while Eintracht Frankfurt had been reluctant to sanction his departure with three years still remaining on his contract.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, however, the Hesse outfit are now open to selling the 21-year-old forward.

It is understood that no bids have arrived yet, but several Premier League clubs are also monitoring his situation with just a week remaining in the transfer window.

Manager Time at Club David Moyes January 2025 – present Sean Dyche January 2023 – January 2025 Frank Lampard January 2022 – January 2023 Rafael Benítez June 2021 – January 2022 Carlo Ancelotti December 2019 – June 2021 Last five permanent Everton managers

The German club value Bahoya at around €35m to €40m, a figure Premier League suitors could be better placed to meet with the deadline fast approaching.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will swoop with a formal bid to bring him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium before the window shuts.

In addition to the Frenchman, the Toffees had also been tracking Bologna’s Jonathan Rowe, but a late swoop now appears unlikely, with the Italian club unwilling to part ways with the winger and Atalanta ahead of Everton in the race if they do agree to a sale.

As for departures from the frontline, Beto appears to be edging towards the exit, with the striker recently offered to Serie A heavyweights Juventus as Everton weigh up their options before the transfer window closes.