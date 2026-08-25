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Everton hitman Beto was offered to Italian heavyweights Juventus by intermediaries as an option last week.

The Toffees started the season with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend, with goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry.

Beto came on as a substitute in the 78th minute to replace goalscorer Barry, but was unable to add to the scoresheet.

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It has been suggested that the 28-year-old could leave the Hill Dickinson Stadium before the end of the summer transfer window, and he has garnered interest from clubs in Italy.

Besides that, during the winter transfer window in the previous campaign, Everton were ‘open to a swap’ move that included Beto and Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri, but the transfer did not materialise.

Last week, Beto was offered to Juventus, who are in the market for a new striker, by intermediaries, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Whether Juventus will choose to proceed on a swoop for Beto in the coming days remains to be seen.

He could still have another route back to Italy as a possible move to Fiorentina has been ‘gaining ground’, as La Viola have been looking at replacements in case striker Moise Kean leaves to join fellow Serie A side Como.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Beto has experience playing in Serie A, contributing to 22 goals in 62 matches during his time at Udinese.

The Guinea-Bissau international arrived at Everton from Udinese in 2023, and his current contract runs until 2027, with an option for a further year.

Last term, Beto was in and out of the starting eleven under manager David Moyes, making only 17 starts in the Premier League, contributing to ten goals.

Moyes has been looking in the transfer market for a new number 9, and Everton have shown interest in Marseille forward Amine Gouiri, who is valued at €25m.

If Everton do succeed in bringing in another striker, that could well spell the end of Beto’s time at the club.