Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt shot-stopper Michael Zetterer appears to be staying put at the club for now despite interest from Leeds United, though a departure is not fully off the table.

Daniel Farke handed James Trafford the number-one shirt after the England international arrived from Manchester City earlier this summer in a record deal and he impressed in the weekend win at Nottingham Forest.

Lucas Perri was on the bench to provide cover, but he could well depart before the window closes and Leeds have been working on signing Zetterer.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Peacocks were understood to be prepared to spend around €5m, with the custodian even travelling to England to take a look at the club’s facilities.

However, the transfer then appeared to be left in limbo, with Zetterer spotted back in training with Eintracht Frankfurt.

It has since been claimed that Zetterer will move to Leeds and the picture is not clear.

He has also been tipped to be staying put for now, with German journalist Christopher Michel writing on X: “For now, he’s staying in Frankfurt. Leeds needs to see some movement with Perri first. And even then, it’s not certain whether Zetterer will make the move.

“#SGE #Eintracht is open to a sale. Departure possible by 1.9.”

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Perri had been on course for a move to Torino, although doubts had surfaced around the deal before it emerged that the Serie A outfit are still negotiating with the Yorkshire side in a bid to get it over the line.

Even if the Whites manage to part ways with the Brazilian, securing Zetterer would still be no formality, with the situation likely to remain in flux until the window reaches its final stretch.

Eintracht Frankfurt are ‘open to a sale’ for the German, but whether Leeds ultimately bring him to Elland Road is still something that will have to play out.

The 31-year-old registered seven clean sheets across 28 appearances in all competitions last season and could offer Trafford experienced cover between the sticks should Leeds succeed in securing his signature.

Meanwhile, the Whites could also dip into the Bundesliga for another target, with RB Leipzig striker Conrad Harder on their radar.