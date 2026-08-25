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Hibernian star Alasana Manneh is heading for the exit at Easter Road, with Danish outfit Kolding IF closing in on the midfielder.

The 28-year-old joined the Hibees in the winter window last year, putting pen to paper on a contract running until 2028.

However, the central midfielder found opportunities hard to come by during his 18-month spell in Scotland, never managing to carve out a regular role.

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Manneh managed just 257 minutes across nine appearances for Hibs, highlighting how little scope he had to make his mark at Easter Road.

A return to Denmark, where he had previously established himself, could now be on the cards before the window closes, with Kolding IF emerging as his potential destination.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Kolding IF are set to sign Manneh on a one-year deal which would give him an escape route from Scotland.

The move could soon be made official, with indications pointing towards everything being in place for the midfielder’s departure.

Club played for Barcelona Sabadell Etar Gornik Zabrze OB Hibernian Clubs Alasana Manneh has played for

How much Hibernian could recoup from Manneh’s transfer is yet to be established, with further details expected to follow.

The Gambian will be hoping a return to Denmark could offer him meaningful minutes that never really came his way at Easter Road.

Hibs have also looked to reshape their midfield this summer, bringing in Jacob Devaney from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal.

Azeem Abdulai was another addition to the engine room, arriving from Leyton Orient earlier this summer on a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, West Ham United made enquiries about Josh Mulligan back in June, although those discussions failed to gain significant traction, with Hibs looking set to retain the midfielder in their ranks.

Mulligan has been continuing to feature prominently in David Gray’s plans.