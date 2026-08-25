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Michael Zetterer would have to take a pay cut if he joins Leeds United as his current salary at Eintracht Frankfurt is higher than the Whites can pay.

Eintracht Frankfurt signed Zetterer from Werder Bremen last summer and he made 28 appearances for them last season, including 22 in the Bundesliga.

Leeds are looking for a goalkeeper to serve as a backup for their summer signing James Trafford and Zetterer is a player they have been pursuing.

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Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow both left Elland Road following the expiry of their contracts and Lucas Perri could still move to Torino before the window closes.

It was suggested on Sunday that Leeds are expected to pay a €5m transfer fee to the Bundesliga club to secure the signature of Zetterer.

The goalkeeper even travelled to Leeds at the weekend to tour the facilities at Thorp Arch, but things took a turn in his transfer saga and he was back at Eintracht Frankfurt’s training session on Monday.

It was suggested that a deal for Zetterer is not completely off the table, though the goalkeeper would prefer to stay where he is at the moment and Leeds would need to move Perri on.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Zetterer has yet to agree personal terms with the Whites and according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 31-year-old is currently earning a salary at Eintracht Frankfurt which is higher than Leeds would offer.

His current deal with the Bundesliga outfit is set to expire in 2029 and the German goalkeeper is not pushing for an exit this summer.

The shot-stopper wants to stay with Eintracht Frankfurt and provide competition to Kaua Santos for the number 1 spot in the team.

Even if Leeds manage to offload Perri, they will have to come to an agreement with the German club, as it is suggested nothing has been agreed between both clubs yet regarding his transfer.

Leeds are still in the market to improve their forward department and they are interested in signing RB Leipzig’s out-of-favour striker Conrad Harder.