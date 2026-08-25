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Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has highlighted his strong relationship with new signing Andrew Robertson, while stressing the importance of the full-back’s winning mentality to the current squad.

The former Liverpool full-back joined Spurs on a free transfer in June, drawn to the project in north London after his contract with the Reds expired.

He arrived in N17 following nine full seasons with the club, during which he lifted nine major trophies, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

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Over the last two domestic seasons, the Lilywhites have struggled, finishing 17th in the Premier League both times despite the wealth of talent at their disposal.

Their domestic campaign got off to a bruising start at the weekend as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brentford, with Robertson starting and completing the full game.

Following that setback, De Zerbi highlighted the adjustment the 32-year-old is making after spending such a long time at Liverpool, noting that adapting to a new club means becoming accustomed to a different city, dressing room, and staff.

He acknowledged that such a transition can take time but stressed that he believes in Robertson both as a player and as a person, calling on him to show his personality and bring his winning mentality to the team.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The 47-year-old stressed that the London club must develop a habit of winning games and break away from the habits formed over the previous two seasons.

De Zerbi said at a press conference (9:55): “Listen, I have a very good relationship with Andy.

“I think he’s playing well.

“Normally, after a long time at the same club, and Liverpool, it’s not so easy for them to understand the environment, the new city, the new dressing room, the new coach, the new people inside because the training ground is like home for the players, is like family.

“To change family or to change the training ground, dressing room, it’s not so fast to understand, but I believe in him as a player, as a guy.

“I want him to show his personality.

“We need his mentality as a winner because we have to get used to winning games.

“We have to change the habits of the last two seasons.”

Last season, Robertson made 24 league appearances for the Reds as they secured a top-five finish, and De Zerbi will be hoping the experienced full-back can deliver similar numbers in the Spurs shirt this term.

Tottenham have another chance to kickstart their campaign on Wednesday when they welcome Charlton Athletic to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the EFL Cup.