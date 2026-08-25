Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United are in the mix for RB Leipzig striker Conrad Harder, who could well depart the Bundesliga side before the window closes.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha as his striking options, but has been urged to bring in another attacker amid fears the pair may not be able to go back to back seasons with little in the way of injury issues.

Farke has preferred to do his shopping in the German market and he is once again looking to his homeland for a potential signing.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Leeds are keeping a close watch on the situation of Danish striker Harder, who is on the books at RB Leipzig.

It is suggested that RB Leipzig coach Martin Demichelis ‘doesn’t appear to be counting on him fully’ and the German side are ‘open to his departure’.

Leeds are not alone in rating the 21-year-old though as Turkish champions Galatasaray and Lazio are showing interest.

Lazio would like to land Harder on a loan deal with an option to buy, but it is unclear whether RB Leipzig will play ball on that deal formula.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Galatasaray could well present big competition for Leeds though as they can offer Champions League football.

Harder was spotted as a top talent by Sporting Lisbon when he was on the books at Danish club Nordsjaelland and taken to Portugal.

The striker struggled to make much impact in Lisbon though, despite having been signed for €19m and given a huge €80m release clause in his contract.

RB Leipzig moved for the Dane last summer, but he has again failed to live up to expectations in Germany.

In Leeds’ favour could well be that they have links with Red Bull, which may given them an advantage in dealing with RB Leipzig.

Harder has won just one cap for Denmark at international level and will want to plot his next move carefully as he tries to start to make good on his potential.