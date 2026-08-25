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Leeds United target Igor Paixao is doing everything to stay at Marseille, but the French club still want to sell the forward to bring in cash.

The Yorkshire giants have been active in the market and signing another attacker has been high on their agenda, but they have yet to sign one.

Leeds were keen to bring in free agent Julian Brandt this summer, but he decided to join Ajax and Leeds were forced to look into the market for other options.

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They quickly considered their options and drew up a list of alternative targets that contained a familiar name.

Leeds again reignited interest in Marseille star Paixao, who they failed to land last summer and it was suggested that he is third on their wish list.

The 26-year-old scored ten goals while laying on seven assists in all competitions for Marseille last season and he has a contract with them until 2030.

Marseille are going through a difficult financial situation following missing out on the Champions League this season and they need to balance their book by offloading players.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The French outfit have slapped a €50m price tag on his head, but the Brazilian has no intention of leaving the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille held a meeting with the Leeds target’s camp today to discuss his future and according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Paixao ‘does everything to resist’ being pushed out of the club.

It has been suggested that the French giants expect offer from Saudi Arabia to arrive for Paixao in the final weeks of the window, but nothing has come in yet.

Marseille’s coach is hoping to keep Paixao, but the club see him as a player who can bring in cash.

Leeds are likely to be watching the situation closely to see if Paixao can be convinced to leave, though the Whites are only prepared to pay €35m.

Whether the stars might align for Leeds to bring the Brazilian in before the transfer window closes remains to be seen.