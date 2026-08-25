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Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Nottingham Forest for this evening’s EFL Cup tie at the City Ground – match preview here.

Leeds visited the City Ground at the weekend for their Premier League opener and came away with a hard-fought 1-0 win, thanks to a superb free kick from Anton Stach.

Having reached the semi-final of the FA Cup last term, Farke will want to avoid an early cup exit tonight and start to make progress in the EFL Cup.

He will though need to carefully balance the demands on his squad, even early into the season, and make sure he gets competitive minutes into the legs of those who need it.

Leeds are still without defender Gabriel Gudmundsson, while winger Willy Gnonto is out.

Ilia Gruev is also not ready for this evening’s game, but Farke has had ample options to call upon as he seeks to guide Leeds through to the next round.

Leeds found themselves knocked out in the second round of the EFL Cup last season, with defeat on penalties away at Sheffield Wednesday.

In goal in the Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest lineup for this evening is James Trafford, while ahead of him are Tarik Muharemovic, Joe Rodon and new boy Nico Elvedi.

Farke looks towards wing-backs James Justin and Dan James to have an impact on the game.

Winning the battle in the middle of the park will be crucial for Leeds tonight and Farke picks Ethan Ampadu, Sean Longstaff and Ao Tanaka, while Noah Okafor supports Lukas Nmecha in attack.

If Farke wants to make changes to his Leeds United lineup vs Nottingham Forest at any point during the cup tie then he can look towards his bench, where options available include Harry Wilson and Anton Stach.

Leeds United Lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Trafford, Justin, Muharemovic, Rodon, Elvedi, Ampadu, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Okafor, Nmecha

Substitutes: Perri, Cresswell, Lienou, Bogle, Bijol, Stach, Aaronson, Wilson, Calvert-Lewin