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Liverpool could see their pursuit of Yankuba Minteh end in frustration, with Brighton ‘optimistic about keeping’ the Gambian at the Amex.

The Reds’ search for reinforcements out wide has carried on deep into the window, with Spanish wide-man Victor Munoz the only target they have been able to secure.

Bradley Barcola remains their marquee target, although the Paris Saint-Germain winger was always expected to command a hefty fee, with the French champions still refusing to budge from their valuation.

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The Merseyside outfit are also chasing another PSG winger in Ibrahim Mbaye, although they will not meet the price tag on him either, with the Senegalese also recently offered to Roma.

Closer to home, Liverpool have been pursuing Minteh as they look to fill the sizeable void left on the right flank left by Mohamed Salah’s departure.

The Reds have already put an opening bid on the table, but Brighton swiftly knocked it back as they remain determined to keep him at the Amex.

Liverpool have nevertheless kept the dialogue open with Brighton in the hope of shifting the situation in their favour.

Linked winger Geny Catamo Yankuba Minteh Bradley Barcola Ibrahim Mbaye Wingers Liverpool keen on

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Brighton are ‘currently optimistic about keeping’ Minteh in their ranks as things stand, with ‘no agreement in sight’ between the Seagulls and Liverpool.

Whether the Reds can clear all the hurdles standing between themselves and Minteh is another matter, with Brighton’s stance potentially forcing Liverpool to look elsewhere.

Andoni Iraola had little choice but to start youngster Rio Ngumoha on the right wing against Newcastle United on Sunday despite it not being his natural position, underlining the need for greater depth in that area.

The Merseyside outfit now have little time to waste, with only a week remaining before the summer window closes.

Liverpool’s unresolved situation out wide could also have a bearing on Cody Gakpo’s future at Anfield, despite Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur continuing to push for the Dutchman.