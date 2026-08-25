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Nottingham Forest star Dilane Bakwa has chosen to join Lille on a season-long loan over Ipswich Town and Hull City, according to journalist John Percy.

Forest brought in the 23-year-old winger from French outfit Strasbourg in the summer of 2025, beating competition from Leeds United in the race.

However, in his debut campaign with the Tricky Trees, Bakwa failed to meet the expectations of the club and made only 14 Premier League appearances and accumulated 552 minutes.

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This summer Bakwa drew interest from several outfits with newly promoted Premier League clubs Ipswich Town and Hull City among his admirers.

Ligue 1 outfit Rennes showed interest in signing him, but it was suggested due to the Frenchman’s high salary being too high there was little chance of a deal.

Ipswich this summer have added Daizen Maeda and Abdul Fatawu to their winger department, but Gary O’Neil wants one more and they were linked with Sassuolo’s Armand Lauriente earlier this month.

While Ipswich and Hull City were keen to land him, in Ligue 1 Lille emerged as suitors for Bakwa and they managed to agree on a loan deal with Nottingham Forest.

Club Years Bordeaux 2019-2023 Strasbourg 2023-2025 Nottingham Forest 2025- Dilane Bakwa’s career history

Now Bakwa has chosen to move to a familiar league to join Lille over Ipswich and Hull, but the deal will have no option to make him permanent in the future and for that the French side will need to sit down with Nottingham Forest next summer.

The French outfit can offer the 23-year-old an opportunity to feature in the Champions League this season

Bakwa is set to fly to France today to undergo a medical with Lille and if everything goes well, he will finalise his move to the club.

Hull City, on the other hand, are looking at the Championship to bring in a winger with Stoke City’s Sorba Thomas on their wish list as they find his attitude attractive.

Now if the deal for Bakwa goes through, all eyes will be on Nottingham Forest to see whether they will try to bring in a replacement in the dying days of the transfer window.