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Aston Villa are on the verge of losing wantaway striker Ollie Watkins, with ‘only the signatures’ remaining for him to seal a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.
Watkins has been targeted by interested clubs this summer and Fenerbahce explored a deal to take him to Turkey before concluding it was too expensive.
Al Hilal entered the scene and Watkins quickly gave the OK to a move to the Saudi Pro League side.
Aston Villa are trying to make their own attacking additions, with Nicolas Jackson a player they are working hard to sign, but losing Watkins will still be a blow.
Now Al Hilal are close to completing the capture of the striker after they agreed a deal with Aston Villa.
According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, ‘only the signatures’ remain before Watkins’ exit from Villa Park is confirmed as there is a total agreement on all aspects of the deal.
Losing Watkins may well not sit well with Villa boss Unai Emery, who is looking at a crucial period between now and the end of the transfer window.
|Al Hilal star
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Ruben Neves
|Karim Benzema
|Theo Hernandez
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Crysencio Summerville
Watkins will now look to undergo his medical checks with the Saudi side before signing a big money contract.
Aston Villa have several plate spinning at the moment as they chase new arrivals.
They have been holding talks with Club Brugge about signing centre-back Joel Ordonez, but are some way off meeting the Belgian side’s asking price.
Aston Villa are also short of the price needed to sign another centre-back in the shape of Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Villa have shown interest in Joshua Zirkzee and could have other deals in the works that have not yet emerged.