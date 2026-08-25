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Aston Villa ‘remain some way apart’ from Southampton over a deal to sign centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, but are pushing ahead for Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Unai Emery has seen Ezri Konsa depart Villa Park to reduce his defensive options and is keen to bring in new centre-backs.

With both Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings into their 30s, Emery is in the market for younger options with an eye on the long term for the club.

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Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis is a player Aston Villa have made a move for, but agreeing a fee with Saints for his signature has proven tough.

Their latest offer was of a package worth up to £24m for Harwood-Bellis, but it does not seem to have done the trick, with Southampton wanting more cash.

The two clubs ‘remain some way apart’ on a possible deal for Harwood-Bellis to move to Villa Park, with the clock ticking down.

Emery’s side are though pushing ahead with a swoop for Club Brugge’s centre-back Ordonez.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

It has been suggested that personal terms with the defender will not be an issue and Aston Villa are making progress on a deal.

Emery could end the window with both Harwood-Bellis and Ordonez through the door, injecting fresh life into his central defensive options.

The backline is not the only department requiring work though and Emery has needs in the final third.

He could well lose Ollie Watkins to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, with Nicolas Jackson and Rafael Leao on the radar to come in.

Villa have now opened talks to find an agreement over Leao, but AC Milan have yet to receive an official offer from the Villa Park side for the Portugal international.

Leao has had interest from a host of sides this summer and looks to be on the way out of the San Siro.

Aston Villa are expected to soon sign free agent Leon Goretzka, with Emery having played a crucial role in convincing him to move to Villa Park following his release by Bayern Munich.