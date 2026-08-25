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Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is on his way to leaving FC Porto to join Swansea City.

Eustaquio initially joined Porto on a six-month loan during the winter transfer window of 2022, with the move later made permanent in July 2022.

The Canadian eventually established himself as a reliable midfielder for the Portuguese club.

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However, he struggled to find minutes in Porto’s heavily crowded midfield and was eventually sent on a six-month loan to MLS side Los Angeles FC in February.

Eustaquio also featured for Canada during the World Cup, where he made five appearances for his country while scoring one goal.

With the 29-year-old in the final year of his contract with the Liga Portugal side, it appears the midfielder is set to secure a move to Championship football.

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Eustaquio is on his way out of Porto to join Swansea City.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It has been suggested that the Canadian international is expected to move permanently to the Championship side for around €4m, in a deal that includes performance-related bonuses and a percentage for Porto in any future sale.

The Swans have been looking to bolster their midfield, and Eustaquio’s top-tier and European experience has made him an attractive prospect.

The Championship club were also keen on signing Andre Almeida, but it was suggested earlier this month that Swansea City had been ruled out as an option for the Valencia midfielder.

Swansea City will hope that they are able to secure the signature of Eustaquio and strengthen their squad to push for higher ambitions this season.

After two games, the Swans sit eighth in the Championship table with four points, having won one and drawn one.