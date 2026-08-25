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Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a destination for Rafael Leao, as Aston Villa cool their interest in the AC Milan star due to the high demands.

Spurs have been very busy in the transfer market and show no signs of slowing down, having recently signed winger Savio from Manchester City.

The Lilywhites have been interested in Leao since July, but were focused on making other priority signings at the start of the transfer window.

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Meanwhile, Aston Villa have added winger Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea, but are still on the lookout to add more firepower to their attack, especially given Ollie Watkins is likely to leave.

The Villans were keen to sign Leao from AC Milan this summer, but it has been recently suggested that the Villans have not been given the green light by the Portuguese.

The situation appears to be changing rapidly and, according to Italian journalist Pietro Mazzara (via Milan News), ‘Tottenham emerges’ in the race, while Aston Villa have cooled off.

The Villans are not completely out of the race to sign Leao, but it is suggested that the costs of the deal are considered to be ‘too high’ by the Villa Park outfit at the moment.

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Leao arrived at the San Siro from French outfit Lille in the summer of 2019 and under his current contract still has two years left at the club.

The Portuguese winger endured a stop-start campaign last term due to several injuries, but still made 29 Serie A appearances, contributing to 12 goals.

Leao is not the only option for Tottenham, as they have shown interest in Liverpool star Cody Gakpo, but face competition from Manchester City.

Aston Villa have also been looking to bolster their front line, and they have been working on the transfer of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea.

It is possible that both Tottenham and Aston Villa have been looking at Leao as a backup target in the event they cannot land their preferred options.

AC Milan are keen to sell the Portuguese and the jury is still very much out on where he will be by the time the transfer window closes.