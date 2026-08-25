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Galatasaray want a fee in the region of €15m for Tottenham Hotspur target Roland Sallai, but Spurs want time to make a decision on signing him.

Spurs sanctioned a departure for full-back Djed Spence in the ongoing transfer window and Destiny Udogie is also being linked with Roma.

Tottenham are in the market to bring in a full-back and they have enquired of Crystal Palace about Daniel Munoz, who is on the radar of Nottingham Forest and Everton.

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Spurs look to be assessing a number of options in the event they decide to make a signing in that area before the window closes.

Their search has led them to Turkey, with Galatasaray full-back Sallai, who has two more years left on his contract, on their radar.

According to Turkish daily Sozcu, Tottenham have entered talks with Galatasaray over a potential move for Sallai.

The Turkish Super Lig outfit have demanded a €15m transfer fee for the Hungarian international and Spurs want to take time to make a decision on the move.

Club Years Puskas Akademia 2014-2017 Palermo (loan) 2016-2017 APOEL 2017-2018 Freiburg 2018-2024 Galatasaray 2024- Roland Sallai’s career history

The 29-year-old joined Galatasaray from German outfit Freiburg in the summer of 2024 and he has been a regular for them since his arrival at the club.

Spurs are not the only club linked with Sallai this summer as Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa have been linked with him.

Unai Emery’s side also ‘sent an interest letter’ to the Turkish giants in May, but since then the links have gone cold.

Now it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will go back to Galatasaray with an offer to bring Sallai to the Premier League.

Spurs have had a poor start to the campaign, as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford on the opening day of the season and they will now utilise the time remaining in the window to further strengthen the squad.

Tottenham’s focus looks to be on making signings in the final third and they have just snapped up winger Savio.