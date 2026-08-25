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Out-of-favour Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has flown to Finland for a check-up, seeking medical clearance this week to facilitate a move.

Liverpool brought Bajcetic to the club from Celta Vigo in 2021, with the midfielder’s former academy director Alex Otero drawing comparisons between him and ex-Barcelona star Sergio Busquets.

The 21-year-old impressed during his time in Liverpool’s youth ranks and was handed his senior debut in the Reds’ 9-0 win over Bournemouth in 2022.

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However, the Spaniard has struggled to establish himself with the Anfield outfit, with a serious injury not helping and with multiple loan spells failing to help him secure a regular place.

With the young midfielder in the final year of his contract with the Reds, he looks to be in line to leave Liverpool this summer.

It was suggested last month that Bajcetic was ‘negotiating his departure’ from Anfield, with three La Liga sides keen on signing him.

It was also recently suggested that Celta Vigo boss Claudio Giraldez spoke with the Liverpool midfielder, with the Spanish club pushing to secure his signature.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Now, according to Spanish journalist Diego Otero, Bajcetic ‘has travelled to Finland’ and will be there for the next few days along with the doctor who operated on him.

It has been suggested that the 21-year-old is waiting to be given medical clearance this week to facilitate a move.

Bajcetic underwent surgery last season after suffering a hamstring injury during his loan spell with Las Palmas and is currently recovering.

With a week remaining in the transfer window, the midfielder will want to secure a move as soon as possible with Spain suggested to be his preferred destination.

It was suggested that Celta Vigo are waiting for medical clearance on Bajcetic’s recovery before opening negotiations with Liverpool.

It remains to be seen when the Liverpool star is able to formally get his medical clearance.