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Andre Luiz’s agents ‘have a trip scheduled’ to England this week to ‘accelerate’ the Corinthians star’s potential move to Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees lost their first league game of the season against Leeds United, thanks to a late free-kick goal from Anton Stach.

They then lost to the same opposition on Tuesday night to exit the EFL Cup in an early blow to Oliver Glasner’s reign.

Forest’s squad is not yet complete for Glasner and the club are expected to be busy before the transfer window closes.

Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande has been the marquee signing at the City Ground this summer; they have also worked on departures and Dilane Bakwa is on his way to join Lille on loan.

Nottingham Forest want to bring in at least one more midfielder, even though they have signed Xaver Schlager, who joined the club on a free transfer.

The City Ground club have signed a host of players from Brazil in recent years, and Corinthians midfielder Luiz is someone they are chasing.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

According to Brazilian outlet Torcedores, the Brazilian midfielder’s agents are scheduled to travel to England this week to speed up the negotiations with Nottingham Forest.

It has been suggested that there is a feeling at Corinthians that the 20-year-old midfielder’s departure is ‘likely’ in the coming days.

The Timao rejected a €12m offer from the Premier League club, but they have made an improved bid of €15m with €5m more in bonuses for the Sao Paulo-born talent.

His current deal runs for three more years at Fernando Diniz’s side, but his agents are working to facilitate a potential exit.

Corinthians have 70 per cent of his economic rights, while the rest belongs to the player himself, who could waive ten per cent of that, which will be allocated to the Timao.

Luiz is a product of the Sao Paulo-based club, and he has played 46 senior games for them, contributing to nine goals directly in the process.

The 20-year-old can play almost anywhere in the midfield and it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will be able to reach an agreement with the Brazilian Serie A side over a deal for him.