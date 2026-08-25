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Newcastle United have seen their hopes of landing AC Milan star Rafael Leao take a hit, with the winger turning down an approach from the Magpies.

The Magpies are intent on giving Mathias Jaissle more to work with in attack during the closing stretch of the window, with Bazoumana Toure the only arrival they have made in that department this summer.

The Tyneside outfit had tried to hijack Christopher Nkunku’s move to RB Leipzig, but their intervention failed to alter the outcome, with the forward still set to head to the Bundesliga.

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The Magpies are also prepared to step up their pursuit of Matias Fernandez-Pardo despite rival suitors, having already placed an opening offer for the Belgian.

Newcastle have been handed further encouragement there after it emerged RB Leipzig are willing to bow out if Fernandez-Pardo’s price climbs beyond their limit.

Leao was another name identified by Newcastle as a potential attacking addition at St James’ Park, with the Magpies making an approach for the Portuguese after Aston Villa also registered their interest.

However, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Leao has ‘turned down’ an approach from Newcastle, with the winger unwilling to entertain a move to Tyneside.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

The Magpies are not alone in hearing no from the Portuguese, who has also rebuffed Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Aston Villa have also been trying for Leao, but it is suggested that their salary offer was considered to be too low by the player.

Galatasaray is Leao’s preferred destination, with discussions under way as he seeks to make his way to Istanbul before the window shuts, otherwise remaining at AC Milan.

Given the winger’s intentions, Newcastle have little choice but to turn their attention elsewhere, potentially sharpening their pursuit of Fernandez-Pardo.

The Magpies are currently concentrating on getting Manchester City star Nico Gonzalez over the line, although the deal is yet to be completed despite recent suggestions that it had already been wrapped up.

For Leao, there could still be twists and turns, with AC Milan looking to offload him and it being far from clear Galatasaray can come up with an acceptable proposal.