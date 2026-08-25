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West Ham United could step in during the closing stretch of the summer window for Leeds United target Diego Leite should a move to Elland Road or elsewhere not come to fruition, according to Hammers insider ExWHUemployee.

The 27-year-old is a free agent following the conclusion of his four-year spell with Bundesliga club Union Berlin, which came to an end earlier this summer.

The Portuguese defender made 136 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, drawing admiration from several clubs across Europe and turning his free-agent status into an attractive proposition in the market.

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Everton were among the clubs to develop an interest back in May, before Leeds entered the picture in June, hoping to lure Leite to the Premier League.

However, at one stage, there was a growing possibility of Leite moving to Saudi side Al Diriyah.

But, the Portuguese had a change of heart and called off the move, providing encouragement to his other suitors.

Leeds have brought in Nico Elvedi recently, but he has simply replaced Sebastiaan Bornauw and not given Daniel Farke another centre-back option.

Likewise, Tarik Muharemovic arrived to replace Pascal Struijk and, given Farke operates with three centre-backs, adding another on a free transfer could hold real appeal.

Leeds United West Ham Joe Rodon Konstantinos Mavropanos Jaka Bijol Max Kilman Tarik Muharemovic Jean-Clair Todibo Nico Elvedi Ezra Mayers Leeds United and West Ham centre-backs

Leite remains weighing up his next move, and if those options fail to materialise, West Ham could throw themselves into the equation as a ‘late option’ for the defender in the market.

Whether the centre-back would be willing to make the step down to the Championship is not clear, although his continued availability this late in the window could tempt the Hammers to test the waters.

But if other suitors such as Leeds and the Saudi sides move decisively, West Ham’s opportunity to land Leite could quickly disappear.

Leite has no need to seal a move before the transfer window closes due to his free agent status and may want to take his time.

If clubs miss out on targets then he could drive a harder bargain on terms given he can still move.

The Hammers are likely to lose Jean-Clair Todibo before the window closes, meaning one fewer centre-back for Nuno.

And West Ham have already conceded four goals across their opening two league matches, exposing their need for greater solidity at the back, with whether Leite could provide the answer set to become clearer in the coming days.